Kurt Sutter Reveals New ‘Mayans MC’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Mayans MC fans were delighted by yet another behind-the-scenes photo previewing the upcoming first season of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff. Kurt Sutter, creator of both Sons of Anarchy and Mayans MC, posted a photo from behind a camera during filming.

“New week, same attitude: club business,” Sutter wrote on Monday beneath a photo from filming, adding the hashtags #mayansfx and #mayanmonday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sutter has been sharing all kinds of behind-the-scenes footage as well as previews for the upcoming season, which is slated to premiere in September.

Earlier this year, Sutter spoke to Tom Arnold about the new series, calling Mayans the second chapter after Sons — and even alluding that there could be two more “chapters” in the saga.

“I have a sense of Sons being four chapters. If Sons was the first chapter then I see the Mayans as the second chapter,” he said.

He also confirmed that while Mayans MC takes place two years after the end of Sons of Anarchy, the events during the Sons finale would be referenced.

“We’re going to play the reality of that last day and the events that happened with who he killed that day and the impact and perhaps the trickle down that may have had on Northern Cali,” Sutter explained. “So it won’t have a direct impact on the Mayans but we make reference to it in the pilot so that we play the reality of it.”

He even hinted toward a prequel of some kind to Sons of Anarchy. “I think at some point we’ll find a way to shine a little light on perhaps on John Teller’s manuscript, if the Mayans, if we’re lucky enough to continue and then what I would do is not directly but I would use that as a potential launching point to do the prequel,” he detailed, calling it The First 9, in reference to the first nine members of the Sons of Anarchy motorcycle club.

“The First 9 — it would begin in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America and ideally to do each episode have a new member join but end it at the end of that so that maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born,” he continued. “I don’t want to step on the mythology that we know but we kind of lay track to the beginning and then stop.”

But for now, fans are focusing on the one and only tangible spinoff — Mayans MC, which will premiere on Sept. 4 on FX.