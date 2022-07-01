La Brea Season 2 First Look Teaser Released

TV fans are taking another journey to the past this fall, as hit mystery series La Brea returns for its second season. The first installment ended with a big cliffhanger, as Josh and some other members of the group were sent through a portal and woke up in yet another time and place. The series won't be back to start answering its biggest questions until the end of September, but NBC has released a short teaser trailer to get the hype train rolling once again.

The teaser for La Brea was released on Thursday, and it does offer a glimpse at the world where Josh suddenly found himself. Of course, now there are three separate times where stories are being told, leaving the opportunity for a lot more twists and turns throughout Season 2. You can check out the new teaser for La Brea below!

The cast of La Brea includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson.

You can check out NBC's description of the series below.

"An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other."

What did you think of the new teaser for La Brea Season 2? Will you be tuning in when it returns this fall? Let us know in the comments!

La Brea Season 2 is set to premiere on NBC on September 27th.