La Brea Reveals First Look at Season 2 Premiere Script

✖

One of the wildest mysteries on television is returning for a second season, and fans can't wait to see what happens next. The series in question is La Brea, the NBC thriller about people who fall through a sinkhole in Los Angeles and end up thousands of years in the past. Solid ratings led NBC to hand La Brea a second season renewal, and filming on those new episodes has finally started in Australia.

To celebrate the start of filming, TVLine revealed the first look at the script for La Brea's Season 2 premiere. The cover of the script doesn't offer a ton of info about the new season, but it does reveal that the premiere is called "Three Days Later," so we can expect a very short time jump. The episode is written by David Appelbaum, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wyndbrandt. It's being directed by Adam Davidson.

"We're so thrilled to be back in production on Season 2," Appelbaum told TVLine. "Can't wait for our fans to see all of the mysteries and surprises we have in store. It's going to be an exciting season."

The series follows a group of people that fall through a sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles, transporting them 12,000 years into the past. With its mysterious narrative and puzzle box structure, La Brea checks some of the same boxes as Lost and Manifest.

The cast of La Brea includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson.

You can check out NBC's description of the series below.

"An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other."

Are you looking forward to the second season of La Brea on NBC?