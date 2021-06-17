Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Addresses the Major Villain Reveal in Episode 2

✖

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston had to address that major villain reveal near the tail end of Episode 2. It’s become clear in a short time that the trickster god we’ve all come to know and love isn’t the biggest fish in the pond anymore. Sophia Di Martino’s version of the Asgardian is not to be trifled with. Hiddleston’s Loki tried to reason with her variant and got taken to the cleaners for his trouble. But, in the end, he pursued her and it looks like poor Mobius was betrayed just when he reached an understanding with Loki. There figures to be much more going on with this series than it initially seemed. Hiddleston told CinemaBlend about the dynamic of multiple Loki’s running around during the media availability for the Disney+ series. From the sounds of things, we aren’t done seeing cracked mirror reflections of everyone’s favorite MCU antihero just yet.

“I think certainly there's, in that second episode, there was a moment of taking these characteristics which I had found interesting about Loki – his capacity to sort of provoke and disrupt and manipulate with charm, often with charisma, with wit, and is sort of always playing chess with people,” Hiddleston explained. “You're never quite sure if it's sincere if you can trust him. And seeing those characteristics inhabited by other people was really interesting.”

He added, “It was a really interesting mirror for me. And then also a very freeing feeling of like delighting in how those qualities of Loki might exist outside of me completely. And I really enjoyed it. It was just really fun. I don't want to spoil things, but you'll see where it goes because we contain multitudes, as some great psychologist once said.”

Di Martino told Digital Spy that the Loki star was absolutely wonderful to her during filming.

"I was nine months pregnant when they told me they had the job, so I was kind of like 'Are you sure?'" She recalled, "If you want to know anything about Loki he’s the guy obviously ... Lots of advice and he just really looked after me, so thanks. He made sure I didn’t trip over anything and made sure I had someone to sit next to at lunchtime.”

