L.A.'s Finest Season 2 Premiere Delayed Amid Protests

Protests against police brutality and marches over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery continue around the country. As a result of these widespread movements by communities across America, TV Guide reports that season 2 of Spectrum's police television series L.A.'s Finest has been postponed. The Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba-led series has previously been scheduled to premiere tonight, Monday, June 8 with the first three episodes of its second season, and will instead premiere its new episodes later this year. As far as we know now the first season will still air on FOX this fall after the network acquired the broadcast rights from Spectrum.

The first season of L.A.'s Finest became the #1 viewed series on the Spectrum On Demand platform after its debut with over 3.4 million viewers to date. A television spin-off of producer Jerry Bruckheimer's Bad Boys film franchise, the series also stars Duane Martin, Ryan McPartlin, Zach Gilford, Zach McGowan, and Ernie Hudson The official description for the series reads:

"The one-hour series follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mom with an equally complex history, Syd is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be masking a greater personal secret. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits, Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives."

The acquisition of the first season of L.A.'s Finest by FOX is all a part of the network's plan to release new television in the upcoming season, even though production studios are currently shut down and incapable of filming new titles. By bringing over the Spectrum series the series will be new to most TV fans around the world who don't subscribe to Spectrum and haven't seen the series.

The delay of L.A.'s Finest marks the latest change to television programming in the wake of the mass protests. It was announced last week that the new season of COPS has been delayed by Paramount Network and new episodes of Live PD have been pulled on A&E. Throughout its history, COPS has remained a ratings mainstay despite some calls for a re-examination of the show and the legacy it left behind.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.