Last Week Tonight Will Release All Old Episodes on YouTube

The first eight seasons of the HBO hit will soon be available for free.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has remained a staple of HBO's roster, delivering an in-depth look at various topics in our world. While the show is on a very brief hiatus, that has apparently led to a whole new way for fans to watch the series. Last Week Tonight's social media accounts officially confirmed that on Sunday, April 28th, the entire first season of the series would be dropping on YouTube for free. Subsequent drops of Last Week Tonight's second through eighth seasons will occur whenever the show doesn't have a new episode. While Last Week Tonight's first season originally aired in 2014, the announcement was accompanied by a video revealing that those episodes aren't entirely dated, as he brings up still-relevant topics such as the Supreme Court and climate change.

"There's no new episode this week! But we still have current events," the show's social media post reads. "From 10 years ago. This Sunday we'll be dropping all of season 1 for free on YouTube! Seasons 2-8 to come, whenever we don't have a new episode. Trust us, some of this is still completely relevant. Some."

There’s no new episode this week! But we still have current events. From 10 years ago. This Sunday we’ll be dropping all of season 1 for free on YouTube! Seasons 2-8 to come, whenever we don’t have a new episode. Trust us, some of this is still completely relevant. Some. pic.twitter.com/phgfU933FY — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 26, 2024

What Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver About?

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver features Oliver's hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today's pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, the series features the show's weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces. Last last year, it was confirmed that Last Week Tonight has been renewed for three more seasons, taking the show through at least 2026.

"We're very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff," said John Oliver. "We will continue trying to stretch the term 'entertainment' to the breaking point."

"Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional." said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years."

When Does Last Week Tonight Premiere on YouTube?

Earlier this season, fans were surprised to discover that the main story of each episode of Last Week Tonight is not being uploaded on YouTube until Thursday, after the segment premiered on Monday morning for several years. The programming decision, which even earned a bit of backlash from Oliver himself, was ultimately made in order to drive viewers to watch the full episodes on Max.

"When Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premiered on HBO, the convenience of watching on Max did not exist so YouTube allowed flexible viewing for the main story as well as promotional exposure. We are now delaying that availability and hope those fans choose to watch the entire show on Max."