Landman: Michael Peña joins Yellowstone Creator's New Series

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's new series, Landman has added another member to its growing cast. According to Variety, Michael Peña has been cast in the upcoming series. The actor joins previously announced cast members Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chavez, and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm was also announced to be in the cast in a recurring guest starring role. Andy Garcia is also set to guest star.

Landman is currently filming in and around Fort Worth, Texas and is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch, for Imperative Development LLC, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt, for Texas Monthly, also executive produce. Peter Feldman serves as co-executive producer.

Peña is best known for his roles in films like Marvel's Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. He has also appeared in American Hustle, Shooter, Crash, and most recently, A Million Miles Away. He also starred in televisions Narcos: Mexico and The Shield.

What is Landman About?

Landman is based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown and is sit in the West Texas world of oil rigs. "An upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics." The series is co-created by Sheridan and Wallace.

The series is the latest from Sheridan who has carved out his own place on The Paramount Network with Yellowstone and on Paramount+ with series such as 1883, and 1923 within the Yellowstone universe as well as series such as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness, and Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness Was Just Renewed for Season 2

Paramount+ recently announced that Special Ops: Lioness has been renewed for a second season and will now go by just the title of Lioness. The series is part of a collaboration between Paramount and Sheridan as part of their overall deal.

"Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year," Chris McCarthy, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global and president & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement. "Driven by Taylor Sheridan's masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña's remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey."

Season 1 of Lioness starred Zoe Saldana as "Joe," a CIA officer who runs a specialized special operative unit named "Lioness." That unit uses highly-trained female operatives to infiltrate terrorist organizations and turn their members into CIA assets – expendable assets who face death before capture. Joe has to keep her espionage life secret and separated from her home life as a wife and mother to two daughters – a strain that often weighs on her heavily.