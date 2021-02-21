New Law & Order: Organized Crime Teaser Released

✖

The Law & Order franchise has been on our television screens for decades now, and has sparked quite an array of spinoff series along the way. The latest, which is set to arrive this spring, will be Law & Order: Organized Crime, a new series featuring the long-awaited return of Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. After a teaser trailer for Organized Crime was first debuted earlier this month, NBC is here to continue to get fans hyped, showcasing another brief new teaser for the series on Twitter. The short video, which you can check out below, takes a decidedly moody approach to Stabler's return.

Law & Order: Organized Crime will have Stabler returning to the NYPD to take on organized crime after a mysterious but devastating loss. He's been away from the force for around 10 years though, and quite a few things have changed, so Stabler will have to adapt to those changes and work within a criminal justice system that is dealing with its own time of reckoning. Stabler will need to deal with all of these challenges while attempting to rebuild his own life and leading a new task force set on taking these extremely powerful organizations down. If anyone can make it happen though, it's Stabler.

Organized Crime was first set to premiere as part of NBC's Fall 2020 schedule -- and include a crossover event with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit -- only to be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After some delay, that SVU reunion will now air on April 1st, surrounding the premiere of Organized Crime.

“We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall and we were going to lay a little groundwork for that,” SVU showrunner Warren Leight said in a previous interview. “We were going to see [his wife] Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been rolled by a team of ne'er-do-wells and may have been drugged, and we were going to revisit [Benson’s half-brother] Simon's seeming overdose and we were going to get to know the stresses on the Stablers -- what had happened to the Stabler family after Elliot both left SVU and apparently left them.”

What do you think of the latest look at Law & Order: Organized Crime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Law & Order: Organized Crime will debut on April 1st on NBC.