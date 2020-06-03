Law & Order Writer Fired After Threatening to "Light Motherf-ers Up" on Social Media

✖

Law & Order writer Craig Gore has been fired after making a post on social media threating to "light motherf-ckers up". Gore made the most to his personal Facebook account earlier this week in reference to protests that took place in Los Angeles on Monday. Gore had been set to write for the upcoming Law & Order spinoff centered around the NYPD's organized crime unit that will star Christopher Meloni. Law & Order creator Dick Wolf said in a statement that Gore's conduct would not be tolerated, leading to immediate termination.

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately," Wolf said.

Dick Wolf’s statement regarding Craig Gore: “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) June 2, 2020

In Gore's post, which gained attention on Twitter after being shared by Drew Janda, the writer is seen holding a weapon along with the caption "Curfew..." In comments, he followed up with the threatening comment.

"Sunset is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won't light motherf-ckers up who are trying to f-ck w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again..."

Gore's post comes amid calls for criminal justice reform after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota last week, including protests across the country. According to Variety, Gore has not only been fired from Law & Order, but his agency has also cut ties with him.

"Craig Gore is no longer a Paradigm client," a spokesperson for the agency said. "We condemn his post in the strongest possible terms."

The new Law & Order spinoff was first announced back in March. At that time, it was reported that NBC had given the spinoff a 13-episode series order to the show that will be anchored around Meloni's fan-favorite character, Elliot Stabler. Meloni's Stabler was a beloved fixture of Law & Order: SVU for the first twelve seasons with the actor earning an Emmy nomination for the role in 2006. When Meloni left the show in Season 13, Stabler was canonically retired from the police force.

Law & Order has given way to multiple spinoff series since the flagship's debut in 1990. In addition to SVU, there's also been Law & Order: Criminal Intent which ran for ten seasons, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Law & Order: LA, and Law & Order: True Crime. Another new spinoff, Law & Order: Hate Crimes, was announced in 2018.

"[Dick Wolf and I] sometimes talk in general terms of where (the franchise) could go. I'm curious to see if there's another iteration somewhere down the line," Warren Leight, who serves as showrunner and producer on SVU, said in a 2012 interview. "We try hard to maintain a certain level of quality which I think is why the shows sustained in reruns so well. And I'd like to believe there's room for another generation in some way."

