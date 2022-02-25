Law & Order Season 21 Premiere Featured Surprise Return

Tonight was the night Law & Order fans have been waiting for, as the original series made its grand return with the season 21 premiere, and there were some familiar faces in the mix. Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson made their returns to the franchise, but there was another familiar face that surprised everyone in the episode, as actress Carey Lowell returned as former Defense Attorney and eventual Assistant District Attorney Jamie Ross. Ross was a member of the cast at several points in the 90s and 2000s and played a part in Law & Order: Trial By Jury, and she made a shocking return in 2022.

During tonight’s episode, Detective Kevin Bernard and Frank Cosgrove were investigating a case of a sexual predator named Henry King that had elements of Bill Cosby and R. Kelly’s infamous cases. After King is killed the detectives get a confession from one of his victims named Nicole, but only because Cosgrove lies to her and says there will be no repercussions for shooting him because there’s no way someone would convict her for it.

Because current Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price felt this was unethical, he asked District Attorney Jack McCoy to throw out the confession, and though it takes some convincing, McCoy agrees to let him do it.

This just about blows up in his face though, as Cosgrove brings up the confession on the stand and almost gets the case thrown out. It avoids a mistrial, but Price is convinced the jury hates him at this point, especially after an emotional plea from the defendant.

At this point, Price goes to meet with Ross, as she was involved in the original case against King. Price asks her some questions but she won’t reveal anything, though it does come up that she met with Nicole the day the murder happened.

Price then calls Ross to the stand, but instead of testifying or admitting anything she pleads the 5th reveal times, and he gets nothing from her. The case looks lost but Price steps out and asks ADA Samantha Maroun to step in and deliver the closing arguments, and she presents a compelling one, as the Jury ends up convicting Nicole.

It remains to be seen if Ross is going to have a more recurring role in other episodes and come into contact with McCoy again or if this was a one-time thing, but it was great to see the character once again.

