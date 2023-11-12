Lawmen: Bass Reeves Episode 3 Recap With Spoilers

Lawmen: Bass Reeves debuted last week and introduced viewers to the legendary figure though the events in his life leading up to him being offered a job as a Deputy U.S. Marshal. This week, in Episode 3, Bass officially swears in for the role and heads out on his first job with the badge. Here's what happened in the third episode of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, "Part 3".

Warning: spoilers for Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 3" beyond this point.

What Happened in Lawmen: Bass Reeves "Part 3"?

May 10, 1875. After saying goodbye to his pregnant wife, Jennie, Bass Reeves heads to the Fort Smith Courthouse to meet with Judge Parker about the position of Deputy U.S. Marshal. At the courthouse, Bass speaks with a man under arrest who is also waiting to speak with the judge. The man says he was attacked and that's why he killed the man he's in trouble over, but Bass doesn't respond. When it is his time, he goes into speak with the Judge (Donald Sutherland). Judge Parker was encouraged to hire Bass due to Bass being Black but says the reason he's getting the job is because he's impressed by his character and his skill with a gun. Bass is sworn in. Before he leaves Bass does ask the Judge about the man outside and the Judge says that the man needs a lawyer.

A Native American man is repairing a wheel on a wagon when a stagecoach stops to help but turns out that's really a trap. The man, Billy Crow (Forrest Goodluck) is part of a group of outlaws that have been robbing travelers. This particular crime leads to Bass's first job. Garrett Montgomery (Garrett Hedlund) offers himself up to Bass as a posse man who helps the lawmen and says he'll help apprehend Billy for $6. Bass agrees. They head to another town and Garrett says he thinks that the Underwood gang, which is run by a woman, is behind thing. To Garrett's surprise, Bass thinks the hotel employees will have information on where the gang does business. It turns out that Garret has a gambling problem as well and owes just about everyone — including the hotel — money.

Bass plays a few hands with some other gamblers at a table and when he wins, asks for information instead of the money, learning that the gang's rig is nearby with Billy guarding it. Bass confronts Billy, who lies about his identity. Garrett finds Mabel Underwood and tells her that when Billy talks, she'll be arrested along with her partner. Billy runs for it and Bass chases, taking him easily. They head back to Fort Smith, with Billy upset because he's going to be hung if he doesn't talk to the authorities but if he does, the gang will kill him. They make camp but they don't start a fire despite the cold because Bass wants to keep their location quiet.

Billy confesses he knows the location of the stolen money. Garrett wants to go get the money, split it between the three of them, and let Billy go. Bass says no which causes tension with Garrett who says he's going to do it and he doesn't need Bass's permission. However, Bass gets his weapon and stands, but not to deal with Garrett. Men were sneaking up on them. Garrett his shot in the eye by one of the men and killed, but Bass kills a member of the gang, then grabs Billy and they run for the horses. Bass ends up shooting two more Underwood gang members, then hide behind a tree. Bass ends up killing the others — including Mabel's partner, Huff. The next day, Bass packs up camp and Garrett's body. Billy thanks Bass for saving his life.

Back at Fort Smith, as Bass turns Billy into jail, he asks the location of the stash. Billy says it's at Eagle pass at the base of sister oaks with entwined roots. Bass goes to Judge Parker's courtroom. The man from earlier is given a death sentence for murder and while the Judge is sympathetic, he has to follow the law. Later, Bass meets with the Judge and tells him that Garrett died heroically in the line of duty and tells the Judge that Billy isn't bad, just confused. The Judge says that confusion isn't a defense but will take into consideration that Billy revealed the location of the stolen money into consideration.

Back at the Bass home, Jennie tells Sally she will have more responsibilities now that there is a new baby coming. Sally later goes for a walk with a young man, Arthur Mayberry, and they get to know one another, with Arthur revealing he's an orphan whose mother died when he was a child and his father was killed in the war. Jennie ends up going into labor while tending to sheep and it's a fast labor which results in Sally having to help deliver the baby. When Bass finally returns, he finds Jennie asleep in a chair, holding the new baby. She says she's all right and Bass says he's all right now that he's home and holds his new son.

New episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves debut Sundays on Paramount+.