Legacies Season 4 Return Date Delayed to February

Fans of The CW’s Legacies had been expecting The Vampire Diaries universe series to return for the second half of its fourth series on Thursday, but when they tuned in, that’s not exactly what they got. The series re-broadcast the season’s eighth episode “You Will Remember Me” instead of the eagerly anticipated midseason premiere. As it turns out, fans of Legacies will have to wait a little bit longer for the show’s return. Legacies will now return on Thursday, February 24th at 9/8 p.m. CT.

It’s not clear exactly why Legacies‘ return has been pushed back by a month, though it’s not the only series whose midseason return has been delayed. Previously, Riverdale‘s return date was shifted back as well. In the case of that series, the change was a result of the Critics Choice Awards being delayed due to a surge in COVID cases. Riverdale is now set to return on Sunday, March 20th.

When Legacies does return for the back half of Season 4, it will do so without one of its original cast members. Back in December, Kaylee Bryant, who played Josie Saltzman, daughter of Salvatore School headmaster Alaric Saltzman and twin sister of Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) announced that she had departed the series as a series regular with her last appearance being the midseason finale, “I Can’t Be the One to Stop You”. The episode saw Josie buying a one-way bus ticket out of Mystic Falls, leaving behind her friends, family, and girlfriend, though leaving the door open for Josie to return.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Showrunners Julie Plec and Brett Matthews also gave a joint statement on Bryant’s departure: “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

Legacies returns on Thursday, February 24th at 9/8c on The CW.