Legacies Original Cast Member Exits the Series After 4 Seasons

One of the original cast members on The CW’s Legacies is making their exit after four seasons. Tonight’s episode of Legacies, titled “I Can’t Be the One to Stop You,” is Kaylee Bryant’s last appearance as a series regular, according to TVLine. Bryant portrayed Josie Saltzman, daughter of The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted headmaster Alaric Saltzman and the twin sister of Lizzie Saltzman. Executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews left the door open for Bryant to return in the future, which shouldn’t be overlooked since Legacies has managed to bring back fan-favorite characters from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals during its four-season run.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant said in a statement obtained by TVLine. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Plec and Matthews also gave a joint statement on Bryant’s departure: “While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success. We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

Legacies debuted in October 2018 as a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Josie and Lizzie’s story arc picks up from The Vampire Diaries, as the twins are part of the Gemini witch Coven. Part of their rituals involves the Merge, which is when two twins battle each other for supremacy on their 22nd birthday. The winner ends up siphoning the powers of the loser, thus killing them in the process. Josie and Lizzie were able to avoid the Merge, but Josie had been on a dark path ever since.

Recent seasons featured Josie moving out of the Salvatore School to enroll in Mystic Falls High School, before eventually returning to reunite with her Super Squad teammates. Last week’s Grey’s Anatomy-inspired episode saw Josie ponder her own future: “I have the need to live up to this school that was literally created for me, and the pressure to save the school and my friends means I will never live a life of my own.”

Josie bought a one-way bus ticket out of Mystic Falls in this week’s episode, leaving behind her friends, family, and girlfriend Finch. “When I come back, we can see where you and I are,” Josie told Finch as they said their emotional goodbyes.

