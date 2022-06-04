Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Cancelled at The CW

✖

Another series has come to an end at The CW. TVLine reports The CW has canceled Legends of the Hidden Temple after only one season. The competition series was a reboot of the Nickelodeon show created by David G. Stanley, Scott A. Stone, and Stephen R. Brown. However, the reboot struggled to find an audience at The CW over its 13-episode first season, coming in at below 300,000 total average viewers with a 0.1 demo rating. Legends of the Hidden Temple drew the third-lowest viewership out of all The CW shows, beating out Killer Camp and March.

Cristela Alonzo was the host of the adult version of Legends of the Hidden Temple, moving out of a studio into a jungle-themed set with tougher challenges and a $25,000 grand prize. Some of the original Nickelodeon series' elements were preserved, such as "Olmec" (the giant talking stone head) voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, the original voice and puppeteer, the "Moat Crossing," "The Steps of Knowledge," "The Temple Games," the "Temple Run," and the iconic team names: "Purple Parrots," "Blue Barracudas," "Orange Iguanas," "Red Jaguars," "Silver Snakes," and "Green Monkeys."

The game show featured four teams going on a quest, but only one is "strong enough and smart enough" to enter the ominous Olmec's Temple, avoid the "dreaded" Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful heir.

The CW has been on a cancellation spree over the last few weeks. Six fan-favorite CW shows were canceled in one day, including Naomi (after one season), the network's reboot of Dynasty after five seasons, the reboot of The 4400 (again after only one season); the Roswell, New Mexico reboot (concluding after four seasons), Charmed (wrapping up its run with four seasons), and In the Dark (four seasons total).

These cancellations follow the news that Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were also not renewed by The CW. It's believed the reason behind so many shows not continuing is the pending sale of The CW. For now, The CW's DC superhero content consists of The Flash, Supergirl, and Superman & Lois. The network has given series orders to Gotham Knights, the Walker spinoff Walker: Independence, as well as the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters.

The Arrowverse spinoff Justice U from David Ramsey is reportedly still in development, and fans got their first look at Gotham Knights with a new trailer, though the Gotham Knights video game is attempting to distance itself from the show by reminding fans that the two products aren't the same.

