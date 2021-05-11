Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Now Casting Adult Contestants

✖

Back in December of 2019 came the news that the hit kid game show, Nickelodeon's Legends of the Hidden Temple, would be making a return. At the time it was reported that this new version of the series, described as "being reimagined to appeal to an older demographic" was in the works for Jeffrey Katzenberg's mobile-only streaming service Quibi which officially closed its doors one year after the "Legends" announcement after less than a year of operation. Now though it would appear the series is still moving forward in some capacity as audition forms for contestants have appeared online.

"Once again, the gate to Olmec’s temple is about to open, but this time it’s for grown-ups!" the listing reads. "Doron Ofir Casting is thrilled to announce that for a select few contestants, the journey begins anew. We’re calling for brave seekers and fearless competitors who are at least 21 years of age to cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple - avoiding the dreaded Temple Guards - and put their knowledge & fortitude to the test in THE adventure of a lifetime! Teams once again retrieve ancient artifacts and return them to their rightful heir in order to win prizes and all of the glory promised by, LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE!|

It continues, "If you grew up on Legends of the Hidden Temple and dreamed of your own epic Temple Run, it’s time to live that dream! Seeking teams of two who are able to be in the Los Angeles area during the month of July, who work well together and want to prove they have what it takes. Legends super-fans are a plus! Are you and a friend ready to become Legends? The choice is yours, and yours alone. Apply now, and LETS ROCK!"

The official casting notice has a series of questions for any teams of two that apply (you can apply by clicking here). In addition to personal information questions, the form asks for information like strengths and weaknesses of your proposed team, special abilities, and knowledge in these categories: Human Body, Geography, Science, History, and Pop Culture. It also asks about your feelings and favorite parts of the original Legends of the Hidden Temple show but also hints at what physical challenges you might be asked to do, noting:

Can you comfortably swim 200’ (feet) without assistance? Explain your swimming ability

Do you have any allergies or asthma?

Do you get claustrophobia in small spaces?

Do you get dizzy easily?

Are you afraid of heights?

What’s the most embarrassing thing you would do to be on the show?

Details of where the Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot will now live were not revealed but with the series scheduled to begin filming in July it's only a matter of time before official details are revealed. The concept was previously rebooted into a fictionalized TV movie.

Legends of the Hidden Temple first ran on Nickelodeon from 1993 through 1995. The game show had an adventure theme and billed the temple itself as being “filled with lost treasures protected by mysterious Mayan temple guards.” Contestants were split into teams named after animals. They’d go through three rounds of competition. The first was a physical challenge where they had to cross “the moat.” The second was a test of memory called The Steps of Knowledge. Round three was the “temple games,” which were tests of skill. The winning team would enter the temple itself in search of treasure while trying to avoid its guardians.