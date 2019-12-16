Legends of the Hidden Temple Reboot Headed to Quibi

Legends of the Hidden Temple is making a comeback. The Nickelodeon kids game show is set for a revival on the mobile-only streaming service Quibi from Jeffrey Katzenberg. The show was popular with kids in the 1990s but is being reimagined to appeal to an older demographic. Still, the new Legends of the Hidden Temple will maintain original series signature elements including the talking sculpture Olmec and the obstacle-course/maze run that is the titular temple itself. Unlike its predecessor, which was filmed in a studio, Quibi will set the new show in a jungle locale, with bigger and better prizes than the original.

“Bringing back ‘Legends’ for Quibi is a dream come true,” original Legends of the Hidden Temple creator Scott A. Stone said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

The Legends of the Hidden Temple revival will be by Nickelodeon and Stone & Company Entertainment. Legends of the Hidden Temple will be executive produced by Stone, with David G. Stanley and Stephen R. Brown.

Legends of the Hidden Temple is expected to available at Quibi’s launch on April 6, 2020. Its the latest in a string of content announcements from the company. Last week, Quibi announced that it will have a new series from Ridley Scott and a series produced by Kris and Kendall Jenner to its slate. That’s in addition to The Now, a new Peter Farrelly comedy that will feature Dave Franco and Bill Murray. Other greenlit shows include offerings from Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Stephen Curry. These shows will only be available on mobile devices and episodes will run 10 minutes at most. A subscription will cost $4.99 per month with ads, or $7.99 per month without.

Legends of the Hidden Temple first ran on Nickelodeon from 1993 through 1995. The game show had an adventure theme and billed the temple itself as being “filled with lost treasures protected by mysterious Mayan temple guards.” Contestants were split into teams named after animals. They’d go through three rounds of competition. The first was a physical challenge where they had to cross “the moat.” The second was a test of memory called The Steps of Knowledge. Round three was the “temple games,” which were tests of skill. The winning team would enter the temple itself in search of treasure while trying to avoid its guardians.