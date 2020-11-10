Prison Break Star Confirms He Won't Return for a Season 6

✖

With reboots, revivals, and continuations of beloved television shows having a major moment right now, many fans are have their own lists of shows they'd like to see come back in one way or another -- including Prison Break. The popular Fox drama which ran for an initial four seasons between 2005 and 2009 only to get a revival Season 5 in 2017 isn't in active development for any additional seasons, but series star Wentworth Miller is making it clear that no matter what the future holds for the series, it will be a future without him.

On Instagram Miller, who played Michael Scofield in the series, announced that he is officially done with Prison Break. The actor, who is gay, said that he no longer wants to play straight characters, writing that "their stories have been told".

"I'm out. Of [Prison Break]. Officially," Miller wrote. "Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)."

He continued, "So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry."

Prison Break followed two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Miller). When Lincoln is sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit, Michael comes up with an elaborate plan to help his brother escape and clear his name. After the fifth season revival series, it was announced in 2018 that a sixth season was in early development though in 2019 Fox announced that there were no current plans to go further with that revival.

Miller's post has received a great deal of support from both fans and colleagues. Miller's DC's Legends of Tomorrow costar Brandon Routh commented with a heart and praying hands emoji while Purcell, who starred with Miller in Prison Break as well as Legends, also commented.

"Fully support and understand your reasoning," Purcell wrote. "Glad you have made this decision for your health and your truth."

Another of Miller's Prison Break costars, Sarah Wayne Callies, also took to Instagram to support his decision.

"Yesterday, Wentworth Miller announced he's done playing Michael Scofield because, as a gay man he wants to focus on playing gay characters," she wrote. "With gratitude for all the work we did together, and with deep love, I'm voicing my support for that choice.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about Miller's decision in the comment section.