Prison Break Getting a "New Chapter" At Hulu

The new series will take place in the same world, but likely not star Wentworth Miller or Dominic Purcell.

Prison Break, the fan-favorite series from Fox, could be getting a revival at Hulu. According to a new report, M.C. Mayans co-creator and showrunner Elgin James is in early development on a series described as a "new chapter set in the world of the acclaimed show, which starred The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell. At this point, it's early days and no deals are done, but the initial report (from Deadline) suggests that Michael Scofield (Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) are not the main characters this time around.

If the project goes forward, James -- who has an overall deal with 20th Television -- will executive producer, along with Prison Break creator/executive producer Paul Scheuring and the original series' executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.

The original Prison Break ran for four seasons between 2005 and 2009. The end of the series was followed by The Final Break, a made-for-TV movie that wrapped up the dangling plot threads. In 2017, Miller and Purcell returned to the characters for a Prison Break miniseries.

In the time since, Miller, who is gay, has said he will no longer play straight characters in TV and film roles, and that as a result, he would not return to Prison Break.

"I'm out. Of PB," Miller posted to Instagram in 2020. "Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one...That's your work."

In the days after the 2017 series wrapped up, Fox was reportedly exploring ideas for more stories -- either with Michael and Lincoln, or others in the world of the show. Nothing came to pass before Disney purchased Fox's entertainment assets in 2019, and the property -- like many others that Fox used to own -- has been in limbo since.