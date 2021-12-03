FOX Entertainment has renewed the competition series LEGO Masters for a third season. Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, made the announcement, along with the news that Season 3 will premiere in 2022 with host and executive producer Will Arnett returning. FOX’s free streaming platform Tubi has the previous two seasons available for those LEGO enthusiasts who may have missed out on the series. Season 3 promises to deliver the biggest LEGO challenges yet, which is a big claim to make considering some of the other challenges competitors have already had to battle their way through.

“LEGO Masters is more than just a fun, family-friendly show, it builds bridges between the generations,” said Wade. “Thanks to our amazing host, Will Arnett; our immensely talented production crew; and our partners at Endemol Shine North America, the love of the LEGO brand keeps growing. Last summer’s creations were even more spectacular than those in our debut season, and we will continue to raise the bar of creativity with Season Three.”

“I’m excited to be a part of TV’s longest-running, unscripted, Danish-toy-building show,” said Arnett.

The series is based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, and pits a pair of LEGO enthusiasts against each other in head-to-head competition. They have to use their ingenuity, creativity, and craftiness to build structures using an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. The teams that impress the judges the most get the honor of moving onto the next round until they reach the finale. The top teams then face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.

Brothers Mark and Steven Erickson of Atlanta, GA took home the crown in the Season 2 finale in September, with the season tieing for Summer 2021’s #1 broadcast entertainment program in Teens, and among the Top 10 in A18-49 and A18-34. Other achievements include Lego Masters becoming the #1 most co-viewed broadcast entertainment program of the summer, averaging 4.2 million total multiplatform viewers, and being crowned FOX’s #2 most streamed reality show of the summer, averaging 1.4M viewers an episode across Hulu and FOX NOW.

LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Arnett and Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.

