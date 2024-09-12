How LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Brought Jedi Bob to Life

The four-part miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy arrives on Disney+ this weekend, providing a unique take on the Star Wars galaxy that fans know and love. One major player in the episodes is Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), who was originally an unnamed Jedi part of the official LEGO sets for Attack of the Clones, before evolving into a niche fan-favorite. While speaking to ComicBook about LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, executive producers and writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit spoke about the decision to include Jedi Bob in the special's reality-warping fold.

"Just like Darth Jar Jar was an early idea, that was another early idea," Samit explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I'm a huge LEGO nerd. LEGO and Star Wars, individually, are my two great loves going back to childhood. So being able to do this with them both together has really been a dream come true. But yeah, early on, I was like, 'Well, if we're doing this like amazing celebration of all things, LEGO Star Wars for the 25th anniversary, you know who the Jedi Master should be? It should be Jedi Bob.' And that was met with a lot of 'Who?' Because some people know, but it's a deep cut. It's definitely a deep cut. And again, to everyone's credit, they were like, 'Yes, that sounds awesome.' It's really been rewarding to see the long-time LEGO Star Wars fans get so excited that Jedi Bob is back."

What Is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy About?

In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

The voice cast of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy includes Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 13th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

