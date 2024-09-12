Bobby Moynihan Talks Embodying Fan-Favorite Jedi Bob in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is headed to Disney+, offering a four-episode animated subversion of the Star Wars world. In addition to featuring alternate takes on characters from across the Star Wars mythos, Rebuild the Galaxy also features the animated debut of Jedi Bob (Bobby Moynihan), a notorious character among LEGO collectors. Originally an unnamed Jedi who was part of the official LEGO sets for Attack of the Clones, the character was subsequently given the name Bob by fans, and will now formally get some backstory. While speaking to ComicBook about LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, Moynihan addressed the unique challenge of voicing a character with franchise history, but with no previous canon surrounding him.

"It's really fun," Moynihan explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I mean, it's pretty unique to get handed something that's been around forever, but never been done before. It was super fun to kind of learn more about him and to get to be a part of that. I'm a huge Star Wars fan. So the fact that I'm Jedi Bob, I get to be a little Jedi Bob. I'm so happy."

"I tried to do Qui-Gon-ish," Moynihan said of finding Jedi Bob's voice. "He's a little, got a little Obi-Wan Kenobi, a little Qui-Gon, but a lot of Danny Glover from Lethal Weapon, where sometimes he's just over it real quickly and drops the fancy. He's acting like a fancy Jedi, but he's just Jedi Bob."

What Is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy About?

In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

The voice cast of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy includes Gaten Matarazzo and Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori and Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan and Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin and Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack and Servo, Ahmed Best and Darth Jar Jar, and Mark Hamill and Luke Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 13th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

