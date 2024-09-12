LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Writers Talk Bringing Darth Jar Jar to Life

The Star Wars galaxy is getting a major remix later this week, with the launch of the Disney+ miniseries LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. The animated episodes aim to subvert audience's expectations of the long-running sci-fi franchise, which apparently included folding in some niche or unexpected fan theories. Chief among them might be Darth Jar Jar (Ahmed Best), an evil Sith version of the beloved Gungan, who is brought to life after years of fans suggesting that the character might have a dark side. As LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy executive producers and writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook, the decision to make Darth Jar Jar a reality was an easy one.

"I mean, it's dream come true," Samit explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "LEGO Star Wars, I don't know if it's fully canon, but it's canon-adjacent, at the very least. That was one of those things where, very early on in these discussions about what this show was gonna be like — we knew we wanted to rebuild the galaxy, mash things up, and it felt like the perfect opportunity. 'We need to do Darth Jar Jar.' That was one of the first ideas we had where we were just sort of like, 'Do you think we could try this thing?' And to everyone at Lucasfilm and LEGO's credit, they just said yes. Everyone was game for exactly what we wanted to do here. I can think back to us, before we had any success, just hanging out, eating junk food, and theorizing about Dar Jar Jar. And now to say that we made it happen is pretty wild."

What Is LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy About?

In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

The voice cast of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy includes Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling, Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling, Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob, Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala, Michael Cusack as Servo, Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar, and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 13th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

