Lessons in Chemistry Trailer Showcases Brie Larson's Apple TV+ Adaptation of Popular Novel

Brie Larson fans have a lot to be excited about in the coming months, as we not only get the highly anticipated The Marvels, a sequel to her 2019 Captain Marvel, but she'll also be starring in the Apple TV+ adaptation Lessons in Chemistry. Today, the streamer has released a new trailer for the upcoming adaptation, which is based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, with Larson not only starring in the project but also serving as the executive producer. You can check out a new trailer for Lessons in Chemistry below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on October 13th.

Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone, and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout), Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).

Lessons in Chemistry is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. Seven-time Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner. Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant (Unbelievable, Erin Brockovich) executive produces alongside Larson, and Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman executive produce for Aggregate Films. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Looking for Alaska) serves as director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer.

The Lessons in Chemistry novel debuted in 2022 and Barnes & Noble named it the Book of the Year and it became a New York Times best seller.

Lessons in Chemistry will make its global debut on Friday, October 13th on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, and new episodes will debut weekly, every Friday through November 24th.

