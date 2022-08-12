Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry

The first look at Brie Larson's latest project has officially arrived. On Friday, Apple TV+ unveiled two official photos for Lessons in Chemistry, the live-action adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' novel of the same name. The series will be led by Larson, whose work also includes playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, Apple TV+ announced new cast members for the miniseries, with Lewis Pullman (Top Gun Maverick, Outer Range) playing Calvin, Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, Sylvie's Love) playing Harriet Slone, Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer) playing Fran Frask, Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey) playing Wakely, Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) playing Boryweitz, Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, Better Call Saul) playing Walter, and Beau Bridges (Masters of Sex, The Fabulous Baker Boys) playing Wilson.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry stars Larson as Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science. Garmus' novel was published this spring, and has already become a New York Times bestseller.

Larson's next confirmed foray into the MCU will be The Marvels, a Captain Marvel sequel that will see her teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

The Marvels is currently set to be released on Jul 28, 2023. Lessons in Chemistry does not currently have a release date.