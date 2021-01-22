Brie Larson To Star In Lessons In Chemistry On Apple TV

✖

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is set to play the lead and executive produce the upcoming series Lessons in Chemistry, which has received a straight to series order for Apple's streaming service Apple TV+. The show is based on an upcoming novel debut from author Bonnie Garmus, and the series is being written by Susannah Grant, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her screenplay work in Erin Brockovich. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also serve as executive producers under the Aggregate Films banner (A Teacher/ Ozark), and Apple Studios will produce the series (via Variety).

Lessons in Chemistry takes place in the early 1960s, and Larson will play the role of Elizabeth Zott, who dreams of being a scientist but finds that difficult when society just wants women to be in domestic roles and not professional ones. Zott finds out she is pregnant and soon finds herself a single mother without a job, which is why she accepts a job as host on a cooking show.

She's undeterred though from her main mission, and so she sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives and the men who are now tuning into the show more than just cooking recipes, and setting the stage for a return to the world of science that she so dearly loves.

Garmus' Lessons in Chemistry novel is set to publish in the spring of 2022 by Doubleday, though it's unclear when the show will hit Apple's streaming service.

This is the second project that Larson has worked on with Apple, as they are also partnering on the still-untitled CIA undercover series Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA. The series is based on the real-life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox, though it has seen a few delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Larson will also reprise her role as Captain Marvel in the anticipated sequel, Captain Marvel 2, which is set to launch in 2022. We don't know much about the plot for the sequel though we do know it will involve Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel, who are both the stars of Disney+ projects before Captain Marvel 2 hits the big screen.

