Lil Nas X Addresses Wardrobe Malfunction on Saturday Night Live

Lil Nas X was the musical guest on Saturday night's season finale of Saturday Night Live and while the musician's performance of his hit single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" was expected to be one that would have viewers talking -- the music video for the song was embroiled in controversy upon its release largely due to it featuring the singer giving the devil a lap dance -- it ended up being noteworthy for another reason. Lil Nas X's pants ripped mid-performance with the live television wardrobe malfunction taking the performer by surprise. Now, Lil Nas X is addressing the surprising turn of events in a series of tweets.

During his performance of "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)", Lil Nas X moved up to a pole on the stage and began to dance, seemingly preparing to perform some form of pole routine. However, when the musician dipped down, his pants tore and audiences could see by the reaction in his face that it was not part of the plan. Lil Nas X quickly covered the problematic malfunction and completed his performance of the song, but soon after let everyone know he was as surprised as they were. The pants ripping was definitely not part of the show: "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE TV" he wrote.

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

He later went on to tweet further about the incident, sharing a hilarious Spongebob Squarepants moment that oddly fit the situation and then, on Sunday, explained just how complicated getting the performance to the stage had been to begin with, somehow making the whole situation even that more hilarious. You can watch the full performance of "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" in the video above and read on for Lil Nas X's reaction and explanation of the event below.

Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images