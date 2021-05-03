Saturday Night Live Ending Season 46 with Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X

✖

May is officially here, and Saturday Night Live has unveiled the hosts behind the last three episodes of its season. Once the show gets its controversial May 8th show out of the way, two new episodes will air over the course of back-to-back weekends, wrapping Season 46 up with a nice little bow. The May 15th episode will feature comedian Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo while the season finale on May 22nd will feature The Queens Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy and pop artist Lil Nas X as musical guest.

All four actors involved in this season's final two episodes are making their debuts at 30 Rock. Key is set to star in Schmigadoon!, a series from Apple TV+ featuring SNL mainstay Cecily Strong. SNL creator Lorne Michaels is also an executive producer on the series. Rodrigo is appearing on the show in support of her debut album "SOUR," which is due out on May 21st.

Taylor-Joy's Hollywood star has been rising steadily over the past year or so, eventually propelling her to superstar status with Netflix's The Queen's Gambit. For her role in the streaming series, she won a Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Award, and a third award from the Screen Actors Guild. Lil Nas X dominated the news cycle much of March and April due to the release of his latest single "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)," and its associated marketing push. In the music video to the song, Lil Nas X descends to Hell before giving the devil a lapdance and become the Prince of Darkness himself.

In conjunction with the video release, the singer and his team also released a line of personalized Nike shoes, each pair containing a droplet of the artist's blood. "MONTERO" debut in the #1 slot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Before the final two episode, however, the show returns for its final push with Elon Musk making his SNL debut. The job has been mired in controversy due to the entrepreneur's eccentric social media persona, amongst other issues. Musk will be joined by Miley Cyrus, who's making her seventh stop on the show.

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend, May 8th, on NBC. The show airs live from 30 Rock's Studio 8H beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.