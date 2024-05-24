Lioness Season 2 Begins Filming for Paramount+

Production has begun on Season 2 of Paramount+'s Lioness. On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that production on the popular series was now underway in Texas (via The Futon Critic). It was announced earlier this month that the series, which comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, had been renewed for a second season as well as was now going by the name Lioness — it had previously gone by the title Special Ops: Lioness.

According to Paramount+, Lioness is "inspired by an actual U.S. Military program" and "follows the life of Joe (Zoe Saldana) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The series also stars Dave Annable Jill Wagner, Lamonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Warton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier."

Lioness is executive produced by Sheridan along with David C. Glasser, Saldana, Nicole Kidnman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.

"Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year," Chris McCarthy, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global and president & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement. "Driven by Taylor Sheridan's masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña's remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey."

Production on Yellowstone's Final Episodes Have Begun

Another Taylor Sheridan series has also begun production, this time on its final episodes. Earlier this week it was announced that production has begun on the final episodes of Yellowstone with cast and crew returning to Montana to finish shooting Season 5. Season 5 is set to be the last for the series. At present, there are two planned spinoffs of Yellowstone, 1944 and 2024.

"Within five years, we grew Yellowstone from a hit U.S. cable show with five million viewers into a global hit franchise with over 100 million fans around the world and multiple extensions – and, we're just getting started," said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios. "On the heels of 1883 and 1923's success, our new planned spinoffs, 1944 and 2024, will take audiences on a thrilling, new and unexpected journey with the complex and compelling storytelling that has become a hallmark of the franchise and has helped turn it into a worldwide cultural phenomenon – thanks to the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan."

"The global success of Yellowstone continues to thrill and excite us at 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch. This has been such an exhilarating ride with our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios and we can't wait to bring 1944 and 2024 to audiences everywhere," said David Glasser, CEO, 101 Studios.