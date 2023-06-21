A Guide to Marvel's Rogers: The Musical at Disneyland Resort

The Broadway show that fictional critics called a "super-powered sensation" and "an all-American musical for an all-American hero" is becoming a reality at the Disneyland Resort. In February, Disney Parks announced Rogers: The Musical — inspired by an Avengers musical number in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye TV series — would hit the Hyperion Theater stage at Disney California Adventure Park this summer. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to marvel at the all-new, one-act live theater production for a limited time when Rogers: The Musical begins its special engagement on June 30th.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch Rogers: The Musical.

Rogers: The Musical, Explained



In the "Never Meet Your Heroes" episode of Marvel's Hawkeye, Avengers archer Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) attends the Broadway production Rogers: The Musical. The superhero spectacle is a musical interpretation of the life of World War II Super Soldier and man out of time Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the first Captain America, who assembled alongside Earth's mightiest heroes in 2012's The Avengers.

Featuring the musical number "Save the City" about the Battle of New York, the catchy and deliberately campy Broadway spoof was written by real-life songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Smash, Mary Poppins Returns). Viewers who stayed tuned for the Hawkeye finale's post-credits scene saw the full (fictional) performance of "Save the City," which Marvel released as a single and later opened Marvel's panel presentation at Disney's D23 Expo in September.

(Photo: Chuck Zlotnick)

What Is Rogers: The Musical About?

Disney describes Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure: "This production features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers — Captain America — joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve's humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It's a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh ... and Nick Fury sings!"

Rogers: The Musical Dates



Rogers: The Musical is assembling at DCA for a limited-run engagement as part of the year-long Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort. The show premieres Friday, June 30th, and runs through Thursday, August 31st, with performances from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks inside the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park.

How Long Is Rogers: The Musical?



The Rogers: The Musical runtime is approximately 30 minutes.

(Photo: Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson)

How to Watch Rogers: The Musical



Guests with a ticket and theme park reservation for Disney California Adventure Park can access viewing areas for Rogers: The Musical through a virtual queue system on the Disneyland app, which is not required — but is recommended. Should the virtual queue reach capacity, guests can check in at the Hyperion Theater in Hollywood Land before showtime for walk-up viewing options.

Rogers: The Musical Virtual Queue, Explained

Here's how the virtual queue works, accessible through the free Disneyland app:

Every day that Rogers: The Musical is performing, distribution for the virtual queue will begin at 10:30 AM Pacific Time for the first two showtimes of the day and at 2:00 PM Pacific Time for the remaining afternoon showtimes.

If a guests gets into a virtual queue, they will not be able to choose which showtime they would like to have. Instead, they will be automatically given one.

There is limited capacity for each show. After attempting to join the virtual queue, guests will be directed to a screen which shows whether or not they are added to the queue.

Once a guests joins the virtual queue, they will be called back to the Hyperion Theater when the physical queue is ready to open, approximately 30 to 45 minutes before showtime.

To access the virtual queue, guests must have entered Disney California Adventure Park with a one-park ticket or Park Hopper ticket, or Disneyland Park with a Park Hopper ticket.

Rogers: The Musical Soundtrack



Rogers: The Musical features the songs "Save the City," as heard in Hawkeye, and Steve Rogers' USO anthem "Star Spangled Man" (written by Alan Menken and David Zippel) from 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. The Rogers: The Musical soundtrack also features five new original songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz (Street Signs) and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas. The real-life show hails from Disney Live Entertainment (Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular, Frozen – Live at the Hyperion) and Hunter Bell (behind the Tony Award-nominated 2008 musical [title of show] and Other World).



Below, listen to the full version of "Save the City" from Hawkeye.

Rogers: The Musical Merchandise and Food

The limited-time run of Rogers: The Musical means special offerings of merchandise and food. Select locations across Disney California Adventure Park will serve "patriotic and heroically-themed food and beverages," including the Sausage & Pepperoni Wrap at Shawarma Palace; the Cherry, Vanilla, and Blue Raspberry Shake at Schmoozies; the Patriotic Punch drink at Hollywood Lounge; the Pastrami Pretzel Dog at Award Wieners; the Wrapped Spicy Dog, available at outdoor vending carts; and the Apple Pizza Pie at Terran Treats located in Avengers Campus. Also available at vending carts outside Hyperion Theater is the new Rogers: The Musical popcorn bucket that comes with red, white, and blue kettle corn.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

The Studio Catering Co. Truck inside Hollywood Land offers The Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package, which includes the patriotic-colored kettle corn popcorn bucket, your choice of bottled beverage, a souvenir lanyard, access to a unique photo opportunity, plus access to lounge seating before the show and priority choice of seating in the theater.

Commemorating the musical is collectible merchandise available near the Hyperion Theater, including a Rogers: The Musical T-shirt, magnet, and ornament. Fans can also visit the Super Store Featuring Avengers Campus shop in Hollywood Land for an assortment of Avengers merchandise and apparel.

Visit the official Disneyland Resort website for tickets and follow ComicBook for the latest about the Disneyland Resort.