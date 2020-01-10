Lizzie McGuire Might Re-Shoot Episodes Already Filmed After Showrunner Exit

Despite production on the Lizzie McGuire revival for Disney+ already underway for the past three months, a major shake up went down earlier today when it was revealed creator Terri Minsky has stepped away from her showrunner and executive producer role in the series. This comes as a major surprise considering Minsky created the original Lizzie McGuire series and returned to lead the revival. Minsky’s departure was reportedly due to creative differences with the studio, who said as much in their official statement on the matter.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney spokesperson told TVLine. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.”

As the outlet posits in their own write-up on the matter, and which Disney’s statement seemingly hints at, it’s unclear how much of the first two episodes of the revival series will be scrapped or re-shot entirely. Following the departure of Minsky, production has been paused on the series as a new showrunner is sought. No official release date has been set for the Lizzie McGuire revival, but the series was previously included in the line-up for Disney+’s 2020 offerings, whether the series will stay on track for that release or be delayed into 2021 remains to be seen.

The new Lizzie McGuire is slated to pick up as Hilary Duff‘s title character is just about to turn 30. Lizzie will navigate the ups and downs of adulthood with a little help from her old friends, some new ones, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form.

“Lizzie is turning 30, and for me, you know she was everybody’s best friend, and she was there for such pivotal moments in their pre-teen life, and entering your 30s is an extremely big deal and I think it’s just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s,” Duff said in a recent interview. “All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments and all of the challenges you are faced with. I just thought that there was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.”

Also joining Duff in the series are Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members, and Adam Lamberg as Lizzie’s best friend and eventual love interest, Gordo.

The Lizzie McGuire revival is set to debut on Disney+ in 2020.