Disney 100 Funko Pop Lineup Adds Toy Story Woody To The Train Set

Funko and Disney have been working overtime to release new Pops in the Disney 100th anniversary collection, having dropped new figures at a regular clip since the beginning of the year. Today they added Toy Story's Woody on Luxo Ball as the 4th Pop figure in the D100 train set collection. Pre-order details on all of the Disney Funko Pop releases can be found below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that free US shipping is available on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

All aboard the Disney 100th anniversary train, because it's picking up speed. Disney's first Star Wars-themed entry into the collection is the Darth Vader on TIE Fighter Pop. Once again, it's an Amazon exclusive and part of the D100 train set collection alongside Walt Disney, Steamboat Willie, and the new Woody Pop. Pre-orders can be found via the following links:

Disney100 Darth Vader on TIE Fighter – Amazon Exclusive



Disney100 Walt Disney on Engine – Amazon Exclusive

Disney100 Steamboat Willie – Amazon Exclusive

Disney100 Woody on Luxo Ball – Amazon Exclusive (listed as "currently unavailable" at launch – that should change soon)

One final Pop figure in the set is coming soon.

Funko also unveiled a Darth Vader Funko Pop in the D100 collection with a faceted look. It's a Funko exclusive that you can grab right here . Previously released Funko Pops in the Disney100 collection can be found below.

The Lady and the Tramp Movie Poster Funko Pop includes figures of both dogs set against a vintage poster design. The entire set comes wrapped in a protective case that measures roughly 11-inches wide by 17-inches tall by 5-inches deep. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. You can also find it here on Amazon.

The Lady and the Tramp Funko Pop follows Dumbo, Cinderella, and Alice in Wonderland Movie Poster Funko Pops that you can find here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth . Funko also recently released a Oswald the Lucky Rabbit boxed Pop tee, which you can also grab here at Entertainment Earth. Oswald was the precursor to Mickey Mouse, and featured prominently in the first wave of Disney 100 Funko Pop figures. Details about Waves 1 and 2 can be found below.

Wave 2 of the Disney 100 Funko Pop lineup includes Funko Pop figures, Movie Moments, and Pop Rides figures featuring the likes of Snow White, Elsa, Cinderella, Tiana, Mary Poppins, Walt Disney with Dumbo and more. A breakdown of the collection can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered. Exclusives are highlighted.

Pre-orders for the common figures in the Disney100 lineup are also available to pre-order here on Amazon.

As noted, the first wave of Disney100 Funko Pops go all the way back to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, which was the first mascot created by Walt Disney and the prototype for Mickey Mouse. The vintage character Pops feature black and white deco, and wave 1 includes standard Funko Pops, Pop Movie Posters, Movie Moments and SODA. These figures include the following:

The Disney100 celebration will continue throughout 2023, and you can expect to see more merch to drop here at shopDisney. Naturally, there will be plenty of events at the parks as well, and you can keep up with all of it right here.