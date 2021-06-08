Locke & Key Season 2 Set for Fall Release, First Look Images Revealed

The second day of Netflix Geeked Week has finally brought some news to the fans of Locke & Key who have been waiting over a year for some info about their beloved series. Netflix renewed Locke & Key for a second season last year after its debut, but there has been little word about the new installment since then. Fortunately, the drought is now over. We finally know when the new season will arrive, and we have our first look at what's to come.

The cast of Locke & Key stopped by Geeked Week to reveal that Season 2 will premiere on Netflix this October. Additionally, they revealed the first images from the new episodes. Take a look below!

The latest door is unlocked. Locke & Key Season 2 is coming this October. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/fpmkpkAbK9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Locke & Key is based on the IDW comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Earlier this year, Hill spoke with ComicBook.com and offered his thoughts on the Netflix adaptation.

"I loved the show. I loved what the show became," Hill revealed to ComicBook.com. "Carlton Cuse, who's the showrunner on it, is kind of a professor of television and he made himself a student of the previous two attempts to adapt Locke & Key, which had failed, and tried to crack the puzzle of why those versions did not work. I think that Locke & Key, the comic book, was always like 'Harry Potter gone bad.' It was always a little bit like R-rated Harry Potter. Scarier. More horror."

"And I think that what he realized was there were the elements of this terrific YA fantasy thing there and that the solution to the problem was to lean into that," he continued. "So the earlier versions of Locke & Key were two parts horror and two parts fantasy. And the Netflix version is one part horror, three parts fantasy, and that seems to be the right chemical mix for TV."

Are you looking forward to the second season of Locke & Key on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!