Loki Cinematographer Details Creative Collaboration With Composer Natalie Holt on Season 2

dLoki cinematographer Isaac Bauman told ComicBook.com that, while he has never met her, his work on the show's second season is hugely influenced by the work of Natalie Holt, who composes the series' score. The music is not written until after the episode is at the assembly print stage, meaning that Holt comes deep into post-production, a few degrees of separation away from Bauman. Still, he says, her work from the first season inspired him, and helps shape some of the choices he makes when he's shooting season two.

Holt is good at leaning into epics, something that Bauman feels, suggesting that her music brings out the mythic element of the Loki story. She spent the downtime between seasons working on The Princess, Hulu's Joey King-led action movie, and had also apparently been tapped to score Batgirl before it was scrapped.

"Oftentimes production and post are like such separate worlds," Bauman told ComicBook.com. "I interface with post-production a bit, but really just the color grade and none of the music is written until after the episode is cut together. Not just shot, but cut together, because she's writing the music to the edit. At least that's my understanding of the process. I could be wrong there, but generally that's how it works. And so no, there was actually no direct collaboration between us at all, and I've never met her, which is crazy because our work is just so intertwined in the finished product. But I will say that it's her work from the first season definitely inspired me just in the sense of, I think what I got from the score in the first season, especially the Loki theme, and then these flourishes or reinterpretations on the Loki theme that you can kind of hear throughout the episodes, is just how epic the show is. Her music makes the show feel like you're actually watching mythology unfold."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

