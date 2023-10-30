Loki Season 2 Mid-Season Trailer Teases Final Episodes With New Footage

Loki Season 2 has released a new mid-season trailer, and it is giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans their first tease of what to expect after that shocking Episode 4 cliffhanger ending!

(SPOILERS For Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-4) At the end of Loki Season 2's fourth episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), and the entire TVA were seemingly annihilated when the Temporal Loom ruptured and exploded. The new mid-season trailer makes it clear that existence isn't gone, entirely, but that the time-skipping antics that Loki was trapped in during the Season 2 premiere could become a problem on a whole new scale.

Loki Season 2 Mid-Season Trailer: Watch

You won't believe what's coming.



Catch up on Episode 4 of #Loki Season 2, before a new episode arrives this Thursday at 6PM PT on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lOnho4Nkfm — Loki (@LokiOfficial) October 30, 2023

In the Loki Season 2 mid-season trailer, we see Loki once again time-slipping while trying to essentially 'get the band back together' to solve the multiversal meltdown that's happening. Loki tries to reach out to Mobius, O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), Victor Timely, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) – the only problem is they are all living different kinds of lives. That alt-life new status quo includes Mobius finally getting his long-awaited moment selling jet skis and ATVs at "Piranha Powersports," and he looks pretty darn happy doing it. Sylvie seems to be in her usual existential malaise (which we hope ends soon) – although it is clear in the footage that she and Loki are going to have some kind of grand moment, standing in the strands of the multiverse timelines and possibly having to decide its fate.

All in all, the preview of these final two episodes of Loki Season 2 only continues to raise the stakes on the showrunners landing this plane in a compelling, meaningful, and entertaining way. It seems as though we will still spend a lot of time going in circles around different versions of the TVA headquarters, with a few key excursions back to say, Brad's 1970s celebrity life, or Victor Timely's early 20th-century existence. Episode 4, "Heat of the TVA" managed to bring that same circular track around to a very satisfying twist in how past, present, and future events all converged on the event of the Loom's destruction – the big question is how undoing that destruction does (or does not) affect that larger MCU Multiverse Saga, and Kang's pathway to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

...That question also extends to Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who is seen in the realm outside time and is still a major "x" factor in how Loki Season 2's storyline wraps up.

Loki Season 2 streams new episodes Thursday nights on Disney+.