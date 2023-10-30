Loki Cinematographer Teases Season 2's Final Shot: "The Most Meaningful Day of the Whole Production." (Exclusive)

Loki Season 1 left viewers with one of Marvel Studios's biggest cliffhangers to date. The six-episode story culminated with Tom Hiddleston's titular trickster and Sophia Di Martino's variant confronting Jonathan Majors's He Who Remains beyond The Void. He Who Remains presented Loki and Sylvie with two options: allow the Sacred Timeline to continue flowing as normal, or kill him and send it spiraling into chaos. Sylvie chose the latter, resulting in Loki returning to a Time Variance Authority now run by He Who Remains's most sinister variant, Kang the Conqueror. A feverish Loki warns Owen Wilson's Mobius that this "terrifying" man is coming, leaving Mobius perplexed, as he has zero memory of Loki's existence.

With a cliffhanger that substantial in Season 1 and Kang's story guaranteed to continue until at least Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, there is some expectancy that Loki Season 2 will once again leave fans with more questions than answers.

Loki Cinematographer Teases Season 2's Final Shot

(Photo: MARVEL STUDIOS)

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Loki Season 2 cinematographer Isaac Bauman gave his spoiler-free reflection on filming this season's final shot.

"We shot the climactic sequence of the season, at least a major piece of it, the significant piece, on a single day, on a sound stage very near the end of our shoot," Bauman reflected. "I think it was probably the most meaningful day of the whole production because you could feel just the weight of this story, Loki's story, which has gone on for so long, closing this chapter at least."

Loki has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he debuted in Thor (2011). From taking over Odin's throne to standing toe-to-toe with Thanos, the god of mischief has had no shortage of marquee moments, and Bauman believes the final shot of Season 2 lives up to his gold standard.

"It felt like once we're finished shooting this sequence, we as a crew, as creatives, we have now contributed a very significant chapter in the story of one of the greatest characters of our generation," Bauman continued. "It actually felt that way on set, which is incredible."

Bauman added that he "100 percent agrees" with Loki Season 2 executive producer Kevin Wright that the final two episodes are the best of the season.

Loki Season 2's next episode airs this Wednesday, November 1st on Disney+ at 9 PM ET.