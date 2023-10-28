Loki Answers One of Season 2's Biggest Burning Questions

With Loki Season 2 having just six episode, this week's fourth episode means that we're coming up fast to the season finale with the Disney+ series throwing more questions at audiences at every turn with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his allies at the Time Variance Authority trying to stop catastrophe with the Temporal Loom as well as the looming threat He Who Remained warned about at the end of Season 1. But while episode four sees Loki and company deal with plenty of twists and turns, the episode does answer one of the biggest burning questions of the season to date first: who pruned Loki in the season premiere — and the answer might surprise you.

Warning, spoilers for Loki Season 2 Episode 4 beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know.

In the season premiere, Loki was dealing with a serious case of time slipping that required him to be extracted from the time stream as he "prunes" himself, an act that would release him from time and allow for him to be pulled back together rather than be bouncing around through the timelines. Loki ends up time slipping into the future and finds a Timestick to prune himself with, but before he is able to — and while he's distracted encountering Sylvie — he's pruned from behind. We don't see who does it, but it still somehow works and Loki is fixed but the question of who exactly pruned Loki since he didn't prune himself remained.

Except, it turns out Loki did prune himself. Episode 4 catches the story up to that future point in the timeline that Loki time slipped to and now, we have context. Victor Timely has disappeared and Miss Minutes has taken over the system. Loki and Sylvie are looking for Timely because he's critical to saving the Loom and they get separated. In all of the chaos, Loki encounters his previous, Episode 1 self as the elevator doors open and, knowing from his previous experience what this moment means, prunes himself. It completes the loop, of sorts. The time slipping Loki gets pulled out of time and restored to normal allowing him to be in the right place at the right time to save himself.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

