Loki: Paddington's Natalie Holt Reportedly Scoring Upcoming Disney+ Show

As post-production on Loki continues, the project has reportedly set its composer. The time-traveling, Tom Hiddleston-starring series is likely set to feature a score from Natalie Holt as a new report from Film Music Reporter suggests Holt is currently scoring the project ahead of its May release. The British composer is most known for her credits on Paddington, featuring the beloved teddy bear bearing the same name. She also scored History's Knightfall.

With Loki serving as Holt's biggest project to date, 2021 is already shaping up to be a banner year for the composer. Holt's also scored Prime Video's Herself and Netflix's Fever Dream — both due out this year. Though the series isn't expected to hit Disney+ until May, the Holt report seems to suggest filming is either complete or close to complete. Late last year, Marvel Studios exec Victoria Alonso said the series only have but a few weeks left of photography.

With all things Marvel, plot details are still being held close to the chest, Kevin Feige has teased Hiddleston's performance as one of his best.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," the actor said in a separate interview. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

Hiddleston will be joined in the series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

“I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time,” Mbatha-Raw said of her role in 2020. “Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good.”

“I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back," she added. "Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Loki will debut on Disney+ this May.

