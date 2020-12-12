Loki: Does Bifrost Confirm Idris Elba Appearance?

✖

Loki fans are wondering if the presence of the Bifrost in the trailer means that Idris Elba is coming back for the Disney+ series. In the packed trailer for the project, Tom Hiddleston’s trickster tries to escape from the Time Variance Authority and ends up getting pulled somewhere via the Norse magic. Well, one man has had control over the Bifrost from the first Thor, and that is Heimdall. It remains to be seen if Elba will be getting another crack at the loyal warrior. Thanos pretty quickly said there will be no resurrection this time, but here we are with Loki. That’s not technically a rebirth, but it all ends up meaning the same thing. So, could Idris Elba make his triumphant return? Possibly. But, it will probably be a small part if he does show up. In the past, he told ABC Radio he wanted another go at the character.

"Of course," he said of his desire to come back. "Listen, Heimdall is essentially part of the god family. So you know, he essentially could be alive. I'm just saying! I'm just putting it out there. The Heimdall character goes way back into, you know, the Thor mythology, And I'm sure there will be an interesting way to bring that alive. Of course, I would. Yes."

THE FIRST LOOK AT LOKIpic.twitter.com/9OHoNJJpYG — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 11, 2020

The Hobbs & Shaw star also told Entertainment Weekly that he really enjoyed working for Taika Waitii. He said the first two Thors were like work. "The last one [Ragnarok] was fun," Elba began. "The others weren't fun. They're work. But on this one, Taika [Waititi, the film's director] was great.”

However, if Elba comes back, maybe he’ll be having his sights set higher for the next character in the MCU.

“I like that I have a little part in Thor. I’m neither movie star or day player. It allows me to do other things I love... I wish I was more present in the Marvel family,” he observed. “I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe. It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

