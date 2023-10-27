Loki Season 2 Episode 4 Recap With Spoilers

Last week's episode of Loki had some major developments with Victor Timely ending up being taken by Mobius and Loki back to the TVA while Sylvie confronted Ravona Renslayer and sent her to the citadel at the end of time where Miss Minutes hinted that she knows a really big secret, one that will make Renslayer angry. And of course, all of this is going on while things are getting more and more urgent with the Temporal Loom. This week, we find out what that secret Miss Minutes has been keeping is as well as find out if Loki and Mobius really can trust Timely after all. Here's what happens in Loki Season 2 Episode 4. Brace yourself for glorious purpose: spoilers for the episode from here on out.

What Happens in Loki Season 2 Episode 4?

At the citadel, Miss Minutes tells Renslayer that He Who Remains wasn't always alone and she proceeds to show her something — Renslayer with He Who Remains with him thanking her for being on his team and being proud to lead with her. She goes to command the TVA, but he says he will catch up. Once alone, he has Miss Minutes erase Renslayer's memories and all the memories of the TVA employees. Now Renslayer knows that she commanded the army in the Multiversal War and he shunted her off to do all the work while he just stayed safe and was denied her rightful role as leader. Miss Minutes says they don't need He Who Remains after all and maybe never did.

At the TVA, Timely steps out of the door into the War Room and sees the carvings of He Who Remains. He starts to wander around and finds murals about the Multiversal War. He's approached by B-15. Loki and Mobius soon show up. Sylvie also shows up. Timely is uncertain if he should trust them. Things start to get worse with the Loom, however and Loki tells him that he is the only one who can help them fix it. They take Timely to OB and Casey. Timely and OB fanboy over meeting one another.

OB reveals the plan. Someone will take a through-put multiplier to the launcher and send it to the loom so it can dock and manage the capacity. They need to make the rings of the loom bigger so more branches can fit through. The big problem is that there is more radiation out there now and that the device doesn't yet work, but Timely has an idea: the device he brought with him, his prototype, is the answer. Timely sets to work with OB to put things together.

Mobius suggests they get pie while they wait, but Sylvie calls him out for not even bothering to find out about his real life that was taken from him and that because of that, he doesn't care. B-15 tries to figure out what to do about Dox and is tasked with trying to convince her that the new version of the TVA is worth protecting. In holding, Dox and her loyalists listen to Brad who is trying to convince them that they can get out of the room and back to their lives if they put their heads together, but Dox isn't having it. B-15 shows up to speak with Dox, telling her that she cares about the TVA and wants to protect it which is why she's there. She wants Dox's help in defending it if need be.

Loki speaks with Sylvie. She admits that she couldn't kill Timely because he looked scared. Loki tells her about how Thor was changed when he came back from Earth and tells her that because she spared Timely, she saved lives and timelines. Sylvie still isn't sure anything other than destroying the TVA is the right thing to do, but Loki tells her hope is hard. He tells her that it is up to them to do better than He Who Remains. She says they are playing god. He says they are gods.

In the holding cell, Renslayer and Miss Minutes show up to try to sway Dox to their side. Renslayer says that anyone who joins her immediately will get a life in the timeline if they want it. No one moves to accept the offer so Miss Minutes starts the torture device. Brad hesitates and is clearly choosing Renslayer, but the others do not and Miss Minutes kills them, crushing them to death gleefully. Brad/X-5 leaves with Miss Minutes and Renslayer.

OB and Timely finish the device, but Casey discovers that diagnostics have suddenly stopped working and the TemPads aren't connecting. B-15 goes to the holding area and finds Dox and the minutemen dead. She tries to contact Mobius and finds her access has been denied. Timely is taken to the hot chocolate machine where he gives one of the agents a cup. Brad shows up and prunes the agent. OB realizes that Miss Minutes has taken over the system and they rush to get Timely but find him gone. He's hauled into the war room where he's confronted by Miss Minutes and Renslayer demand to know where his device is.

Loki and Sylvie are separated when she gets closed into an elevator before Loki can get in. She tells him to take the stairs. Mobius, OB, Casey, and B15 head to the Loom. We're now back where Loki was during the race to fix his time slipping in Episode 1. Loki encounters his previous self as the elevator door opens. It turns out Loki had pruned himself in that moment previously and does so now. Sylvie gets out of the elevator and the phone continues to ring. This time, Loki answers. It's OB looking for them and letting them know what's going on and that he needs to reboot the system. When they realize that rebooting the system will allow them to use magic, Sylvie and Loki tell OB to do it.

The reboot starts locking Miss Minutes out as she's taken offline. Before she's shut down, she tells Timely he'll never be He Who Remains. Loki and Sylvie use magic against X-5, specifically with Sylvie enchanting him and he prunes Renslayer. Loki and Sylvie grab Timely and run to the Loom. They scan his aura and it works, the doors are unlocked, but things are very bad with the Loom. Loki volunteers to deal with things, but Timely says he has to be the one to do it because he knows how the device works.

Timely goes out but is immediately torn apart by the radiation — literally spaghettied. As they watch, the loom explodes because they were unable to do anything and no one knows what happens next. There's a flash of bright white light and then nothing.

