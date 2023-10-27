Marvel's Loki Season 2 Episode 4 Ending Explained

Loki season 2 spoilers follow! Did you just watch the latest episode of Loki season 2? Confused about what the heck just even happened in episode 4? You've got questions and we've got answers, because Loki season 2 has proven that it is leaning hard into timeline shenanigans and the latest episode was no different. Before we get started here are some things to remember:

Loki season 2 episode 4 ending explained:

The Sacred Timeline is still expanding, and attempts by OB and Casey to fix the Time Loom have been unsuccessful. Lucky for them, the TVA now has none other than Victor Timely in their possession. Another variant of Kang the Conqueror, and thus a variant of He Who Remains, Timely's aura will allow them to open the blast doors and fix the loom, the problem is that they have no idea how to expand the rings at the center of the loom to accommodate for the new timeline branches. Victor TImely happens to have something that can help, his prototype for the Throughput Multiplier.

After completing their work on the Throughput multiplier it becomes clear that Miss Minutes and Renslayer are working against them and have even locked the team out of their TemPads, one way to get around this would be to reboot the entire TVA system, which not only resets Miss Minutes to a de-evolved state but allows for Loki and Sylvie to use their magic within the TVA. This sets the stage for the final moments of Loki season 2 episode 4.

So when it seems like everything is all set, the Throughput multiplier, and the TVA has a He Who Remains variant present to open the door, is exactly when things go poorly. Timely volunteers to bring the Throughput multiplier outside and put it into place, allowing for the rings to expand and the branching timelines to be added seamlessly. As the door opens and Timely steps through, the temporal radiation tears him apart, spaghetti-fying him on screen and taking another Kang variant off the table.

How many episodes will there be in Loki season 2?

Like the first season of Marvel's Loki on Disney+, Loki season 2's full episode count is just six episodes. Tonight's episode of Loki marked the fourth episode of the season, meaning that just two episodes remain after this week. Loki season 2 episodes debut every Thursday on Disney+, premiering on the streaming platform at 6 PM Pacific Time / 9 PM Eastern Time (meaning 7 PM Mountain Time and 8 PM Central Time for our middle-of-the-country friends). Here's the date and times for Loki season 2's remaining episodes:

Loki season 2, episode 5 – Thursday, November 2nd, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Loki season 2, episode 6 (season finale) – Thursday, November 9th, 6 PM PT/9 PM ET

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.