Loki Season 2 Composer Teases Massive Final Episodes

Loki's composer teased those final two episodes of the Disney+ series. It feels like things are headed for truly a truly epic conclusion with Loki. Natalie Holt spoke to ComicBook.com about her time working on the music for the series. However, there are some secrets too big to spill. "I'd say, I can't wait for people to see Episode 6," Holt told us. This echoes comments made by producer Kevin Wright and other people who have worked on the show. Episode 4's shocking conclusion shook the MCU's fanbase with that dramatic death. Now, Loki heads into the literal and figurative unknown as the TVA was destroyed last week. Check out what Holt had to say right here.

"And, for me, it was the most, just satisfying thing to write," the composer continued. "Yeah, I just felt, I feel kind of like so emotionally tied up with the character. Because I've been working on th show for such a long time now. What it feels like. And, you know, what happens to Loki, I feel like I go on this journey with him every time I worked on a season. So, I just feel… Yeah, it was sort of sad to say goodbye and I didn't want to stop working on it. Yeah, it feels… I can't…. Yeah. All I can say is I can't wait for people to see it."

What's Waiting In Loki's Next Episode?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Loki cinematographer Isaac Bauman spoke to ComicBook.com about the final two episodes. In his comments, he hyped Episode 5 and 6 with praise for the final shots. Loki has been through so much in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It makes sense that the current run of his series would stack up to the other Tom Hiddleston appearances in these movies. So many things have happened already, if the finale can live up to this hype, the fans will be satisfied.

"We shot the climactic sequence of the season, at least a major piece of it, the significant piece, on a single day, on a sound stage very near the end of our shoot," Bauman shared. "I think it was probably the most meaningful day of the whole production because you could feel just the weight of this story, Loki's story, which has gone on for so long, closing this chapter at least."

"It felt like once we're finished shooting this sequence, we as a crew, as creatives, we have now contributed a very significant chapter in the story of one of the greatest characters of our generation," Bauman added. "It actually felt that way on set, which is incredible."

Episode 5 and 6 Are The Best Of The Season

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

If this wasn't enough praise, producer Kevin Wright told Marvel.com to expect big things out of the last two entries as well. It feels like Episodes 5 and 6 are hiding some pretty big reveals. Despite a teaser for tonight's fifth installment trying to get rid of some of that mystery, there's still a ton to be answered as Loki Season 2 nears its end. Wright told the outlet that we haven't seen anything yet!

"What we always like to do in all of the scripts, and in all of our storytelling, is that thing you think is going to happen in Episode 6, or could happen in the finale or towards the end, what happens if we move that forward? What if we just accelerate all of the storytelling, hit it early," Wright said.

"I think that's the beauty of Episodes 5 and 6. If people liked Episode 4, I genuinely think 5 and 6 are maybe the two best episodes of the series," added Wright. "They're beautiful and they're profound. They're deeply moving. And we only get to go there because of that story acceleration."

How Will Loki Season 2 End?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

