Loki Season 2 TV Spot Reveals New Footage

Some new Loki Season 2 footage premiered in a TV spot released by Marvel Studios. Fans are counting down the days until Tom Hiddleston's beloved character returns to the MCU. In the new TV spot, he's getting a lot of help from his friends. Owen Wilson's Mobius is sharing some laughs and invites him to escape from one of their fights on a bicycle, which Loki is none too happy about. The time-based danger of the season is also hammered home by Ke Huy Quan's OB. He told our protagonist that he's only got so much time before something bad happens, and then it shortens to an hour before catastrophe strikes. Also of note for MCU devotees is a riff on the scene between Mobius and Loki in Season 1. Check out the new TV spot right here.

Loki's time motif is getting hit hard in Season 2. While there were elements of that theme in the first salvo of episodes, the ticking clock to something bad happening is inescapable in this new TV spot. Cleary the TVA agents that befriend the trickster variant are trying to do something to fix the sacred timeline or avert some other unforeseen catastrophe. Mobius appears in that TVA spacesuit that has featured so prominently in the recent promotional footage for the Disney+ series. Time just keeps on ticking towards Loki's big return on October 5.

Who Is Ke Huy Quan's Character in Loki?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Fans were surprised to see Ke Huy Quan get announced for Loki Season 2 at D23 last year. Well, he's here and the beloved actor is playing a character named OB. He's kind of the brain behind all the TVA's weird retro-future technology that fans saw in Season 1. Quan spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his part in the upcoming season of Loki. It turns out the Everything, Everywhere, All At Once star has been a fan of these Marvel Studios movies for a long time. When Kevin Feige came calling, it was an easy choice to sign on. Here's what he said back then.

"I've been fantasizing about this for many, many years," Quan told EW at the time, "all the way back to when the first Iron Man came out. I saw all the movies in the theaters. I've seen all the films. I constantly watch on YouTube how passionate and enthusiastic these fans are. So to be up on stage today with Sophia and Tom and Owen and Kevin and to be on the receiving end of that… it's just been incredible."

What's Going On With Jonathan Majors' Character in Loki?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Kang the Conqueror might have been defeated in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But, comics fans know that you really can't keep that villain down for very long. It seems like Victor Timely is a major presence in Loki Season 2. The actor is still situated in the role of the MCU's big bad at the moment. Executive producer Kevin Wright talked to EW about this Kang variant and what kind of drama he brings to the table. He's pretty foundational in the villain's backstory in Marvel Comics.

"Victor Timely is somebody that we are very, very excited about," Wright teased. "When you look at Kang, he has a very funny comic backstory. He has all these iterations. Timely was one that we've always wanted to do in Loki. And I think we're really excited about how that integrates into the season. It's a big part of the show."

Almost Time For Loki Season 2

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

