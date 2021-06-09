Loki Episode 1 Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

✖

Marvel's Loki episode 1 has an official Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, at the time of writing this. The specific score of Loki's first episode, "Glorious Purpose", is a nice accompaniment to the overall series score, which is certified fresh at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well. Marvel fan reactions to the Loki premiere certainly seem to indicate that fans are as happy with the show as critics are. It all adds up to another big win for Marvel Studios and its new TV venture on Disney+, as well as the larger MCU franchise to come.

Here's what critics are raving about in Loki episode 1:

What to Watch commends Loki's premiere for making the crazy introduction and world-setting of the Marvel Multiverse fun and palatable:

Though plenty of fun unfolds during the episode, the premiere’s focus is getting all the exposition handled that it can in the most fun way possible. We learn the basic mechanics of time travel within this world, the simplest rules of how things function at the TVA, the difference between a Nexus and a Variant, and that someone’s killing off members of Minute Men... Loki has big ambitions. One might even say that it's burdened with glorious purpose. Here's hoping the series learns along with Loki and remembers that without the small, the big doesn't matter.

Raising Whasians compares Loki to its predecessors WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, calling Loki the "'X factor" series in the Marvel Disney+ lineup:

This dialogue heavy narrative show is above that of the cheesy sitcom feel of 'WandaVision,' but definitely not as action-packed as 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.' But I appreciate the faster story pace of Loki, definitely keeping audiences engaged from episode to episode... Loki is the “x” factor show Marvel fans are rooting for. With so many variables at play and unknown directions that this 6-episode show can deviate, it’s fun to expect the unexpected from our favorite Marvel villain. Story, heart, action and nostalgia, it’s all there.

Finally, The Verge says there's a large impact to the wonderfully weird approach Loki is taking:

Much like WandaVision, Loki is evidence that there’s a lot of room to experiment within the tight confines of the MCU.

So there it is: Marvel fans have every reason to go and check out Loki on Disney+. However, as Flickering Myth wonders, "is this too far down the MCU rabbit hole for casual viewers to grasp? "