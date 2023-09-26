Loki Season 2 Featurette Tracks His MCU Journey

A new Loki Season 2 featurette tracks the Marvel villain turned antihero's journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The featurette shows footage of Tom Hiddleston first auditioning for the role of Loki in Thor and footage from his appearances in Marvel movies over the years. That includes behind-the-scenes footage of Hiddleston donning Loki's full regalia for the first time, shots from The Avengers in 2012, and Hiddleston's live performance as Loki during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2013. In the featurette, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains that Hiddleston shaped the character of Loki. Wanting to give Hiddleston a chance to lead as Loki is part of why they developed the Loki streaming series for Disney+.

Loki Season 2 will air in primetime beginning on October 5th. You can see the featurette below.

When is the Loki Season 2 release date?

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ continues Loki's redemptive adventures across the multiverse after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame. After failing to stop Sylvie, one of Loki's variants, from killing He Who Remains, a Kang variant who had been preserving the Sacred Timeline through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki must now reckon with the recreated multiverse. According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

