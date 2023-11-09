Loki Season 2 Writer Discusses Crossover Plans

The events of Marvel's Loki TV series may have far-reaching implications in the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, given the presence of both Kang and the TVA, but don't expect to see any major franchise crossover's in the show's Season 2 finale. There haven't really been any big crossover moments throughout the series, and that's intentional. While Loki will affect the rest of the franchise, it was always intended to be a series that largely stands on its own.

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Loki head writer Eric Martin about Loki's crossover moments, or lack thereof. Martin explained that the show was given the freedom to go do its own thing, and never really asked to bring characters or storylines from other projects into the fold.

"We were siloed off completely," the writer said. "And I never had a conversation about, 'Hey, can you land this character here or there?' It really was just like us in our silo trying to make the absolute best possible show we could."

Loki Season 2 Finale

Over the last two episodes, Loki has certainly set itself up for an unbelievable finale. Natalie Holt, the show's composer, chatted with ComicBook.com and said she "can't wait" for everyone to see how Season 2 comes to a close.

"I can't wait for people to see Episode 6," Holt told us recently. "And, for me, it was the most, just satisfying thing to write. Yeah, I just felt, I feel kind of like so emotionally tied up with the character. Because I've been working on th show for such a long time now. What it feels like. And, you know, what happens to Loki, I feel like I go on this journey with him every time I worked on a season. So, I just feel… Yeah, it was sort of sad to say goodbye and I didn't want to stop working on it. Yeah, it feels… I can't…. Yeah. All I can say is I can't wait for people to see it."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.