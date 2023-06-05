Marvel's Loki Preview Finds the Former God of Mischief In a Surprising Place

Loki's new miniseries will see the former Asgardian god of mischief visiting Florida. Thor is surprised to find Loki -- who is currently the ruler of the frozen realm of Jotunheim and lord of the Frost Giants, from whom he is descended -- in the humid southern state, as seen in the preview released by Marvel Comics. It turns out that Loki, as the current god of stories, is connected to the "Florida man" tales for which the region is known. You can check out the preview of Loki #1 by writer Dan Watters and artist German Peralta below.

The new Loki series will run for four issues and sees Loki traveling the 10 realms in search of missing Asgardian weaponry. Loki #1 goes on sale on June 7th.

"It's hard to say what a delight it is to be making my Marvel debut, even more so to be doing it with the God of Stories himself- taking him all the way around the Marvel Universe and back again," Watters said in the press release announcing the series in March. "I can't wait for all to see the beauty German's art is breathing into this tale we have to tell you, full of magic, danger – and if Loki can't help himself (he can't) – quite a smidge of mischief."

Peralta added, "Loki is one of the most interesting characters, not only in comics, but also in mythology, and his ambiguity in all aspects of his life makes him a very interesting character for an artist. I always say that I really enjoy drawing villains, but Loki has everything. It was 'love at first sight' when I read the script. Dan is amazing, and I'm sure he's having a lot of fun with it too. I can't wait to draw Loki's expressions, since there are always double intentions with him, and it's going to be very entertaining to play with that, as well as everything related to his universe. Having the opportunity to draw Loki is undoubtedly a beautiful way to start the year. It's going to be a road full of challenges, but I'm sure it's going to be a great journey."