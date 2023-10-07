ComicBook Nation: Loki Season 2 Premiere & Exorcist: Believer Review

In this episode, the ComicBook Nation Crew reviews new horror films The Exorcist: Believer and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines as well as the much-anticipated premiere of Marvel's Loki Season 2. PLUS: Reactions to Gen V Episode 4, a full preview of WWE's Fastlane event, and the newest comics!

The Exorcist: Believer Review

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

In his 2-star review of Exorcist: Believer, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said the following:

Exorcist: Believer captures the "legacy" of the original in name only – even after dragging the original film star Ellen Burstyn back into the franchise... an unbalanced mess of a story, that doesn't ever seem to know where to put its focus... The Exorcist: Believer feels like it will go down as an odd and misguided attempt at a direct sequel – one that fails to provide any new soul to the franchise...

Loki Season 2 Review

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In her Loki Season 2 review, ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum said the following:

Loki may be one of the MCU's most innovative and significant offerings, and Season 2 of the series certainly maintains the spirit of the first season and pushes not only Loki's story but the future of the MCU forward. But like the Sacred Timeline itself, Loki Season 2 shows signs of coming apart in places with little bits that could stand refinement, reconsideration, or even just a strong bit of editing. Season 2 definitely doesn't suffer from some of the pitfalls that would make people continue to question if superhero fatigue is real or not, but through characterizations, pacing, and too much self-awareness, it definitely feels like a very different show. It's by no means bad, but it certainly feels like most of the fun will be in digesting each episode after the fact, rather than taking it in for what it is just while watching. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

(Photo: Producer Pete)

