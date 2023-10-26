Loki Producer Teases Central Theme of Season 2

Loki Season 2 seems to be playing a pivotal part in the Marvel Multiverse Saga, as Loki (Tom Hiddleston) tries to deal with the fracturing of the Sacred Timeline, and the looming threat of Kang and his variants coming to conquer the multiverse. That said, a lot of viewers have been surprised by how down-to-earth (so to speak) Loki has been with its workplace drama in Season 2; even though episode 3 got somewhat fantastical with its time-travel story about Kang variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), it is still the relationships between the workers of the TVA (Mobius, O.B., B-15, etc.), Loki and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) that matter the most.

So, between the epic Marvel Multiverse Saga story obligations and the grounded personal character relationships, what is the actual main theme to Loki Season 2's story?

ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast host Brandon Davis sat down with Loki Season 2 producer Kasra Farahani and asked him point-blank what the theme of the season is. This is what Farahani had to say about it:

"[It's the] middle of the season, I feel like I can't say that... Check in in three weeks, I'll give you an answer on that... The thing I'll say that I think you can see already is that it's about the growth of the character and maturing of Loki. Tom has embodied this character for a really long time now, and as it happens I worked on Thor 1 myself, so I've been there from the start with that. But Tom has evolved and refined and created this super-rich and textured and now layered version of Loki, that is an amalgamation of all the Lokis that came before it."

To sum up his explanation without spoilers, Farahani used one of Loki's most famous quotes as insight into how his character has evolved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thematically speaking:

"You know Loki has this phrase, 'I'm burdened by glorious purpose,' and like I've always thought of Loki from pre-Loki the series, Loki from the movies, as preoccupied with the "glorious" part of that phrase," Farahani explained. "And in the first season of the show, he's preoccupied with finding "purpose" I think. Whereas in this season [2], he's taking on a lot of "burden." In terms of keeping things together; keeping the TVA together and protecting the timelines, protecting the lives of all these people. So I think you're seeing this kind of... rich, layered, more sophisticated older version of Loki, who has all this wisdom."

Fans have been openly wondering ever since Loki Season 1 just how the series will build up Loki into not only a major MCU hero – but possibly THE hero who can save the multiverse during the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. So far, there's no reason not to believe we're still headed in that direction.

Loki Season 2 streams new episodes Thursday nights on Disney+.