Loki: What Is Ravonna Renslayer’s Big Secret?

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 left us with some big questions in need of answering – the biggest cliffhanger being the big secret that Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) is about to share with Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

(SPOILERS) Ravonna and Miss Minutes were thwarted by Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) in the pursuit of He Who Remains variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors). Sylvie left Renslayer and MM with He Who Remains’ corpse in his lair at the end of time – but Victor’s betrayal of the two ladies left them united in hopes of revenge. Miss Minutes revealed that Victor had made the mistake of messing with someone who knows his deepest secrets – including one about Ravonna that will make Renslayer “very angry.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Is Ravonna Renslayer’s Big Secret?

Miss Minutes’ tease to Ravonna about a major secret He Who Remains has kept for her may already have been spoiled by Loki Season 2’s earlier episode(s). In the Season 2 premiere, while time slipping into the past, Loki overheard a recording of He Who Remains and Ravonna speaking intimately. The details of that conversation may be all the indication we need to at least get the first brushstrokes of Ravonna Renslayer’s true origin in the MCU:

“Ravonna Renslayer, you are quite a marvel. I will be proud to lead with you,” He Who Remains is heard saying. “You made a difference in this war. Thank you for being on my team.”

Ravonna Renslayer Was A War General

There is detail and implication dripped into every word spoken on the recording. He Who Remains was clearly referencing the Multiverse War, and the fact that he refers to Ravonna as a “Marvel” who “made a “difference in this war,” suggests that she wasn’t just a fighter in the war, but rather one of the most crucial figures in He Who Remains’ army – like a general. Ravonna had to possess a considerable power level/cunning in order to take on so many Kang variants and help establish the Sacred Timeline – enough so that it helped He Who Remains seemingly overcome his one core personality flaw: the need to rule alone.

Is Ravonna Renslayer A Kang Variant Too?

One Marvel fan theory gaining popularity is that Ravonna wasn’t just some impressive fighter or general in He WHo Remains’ army – she was a female Kang variant that joined his side. Before you look back at Loki Season 2 Episode 3 and the romantic overtones between Ravonna and Victor Timely, remember this is Loki we’re talking about: the show that’s built entirely on the idea of romantic intrigue between Loki and his own female variant (Sylvie).

Ravonna being retconned into a Kang variant for the MCU would actually make a whole lot of sense in explaining how she was so effective at winning the Multiversal War; and why she was so effective at running the TVA. It also stands to reason that even He Who Remains – given enough time – would ultimately fall to his core personality flaw again and turn on Ravonna, mind-wiping her and making her his unwitting puppet, rather than sharing true power and influence over the Sacred Timeline with her.

Loki Season 2 is streaming new episodes on Disney+ on Thursday nights.