Loki Producer Answers Major Kang Multiverse War Question

Loki Season 2 introduces a lot of questions about Kang the Conqueror’s incoming Multiversal War. Producer Kevin Wright managed to answer the question of when this conflict happens when speaking with Rotten Tomatoes. According to him, “It would happen everywhere and all at once.” Because of the TVA’s nature “outside of time” the conflict would spring up immediately for the Avengers or any time period. Basically, at the present of whatever timeline was being invaded, there would be some massive trouble and possible destruction. With all the time travel going on with Loki Season 2, I helps to have some confirmation on that front.

“It isn’t taking place in one era or one place,” Wright clarified. “The scary and the interesting thing about it, to me, is that it isn’t just an army coming in the way that we’ve seen in past Marvel films. This is a thing where it would be an attack of every fiber of reality across its entire existence.”

Some slight questions arose from the end of Loki Season 2, Episode 3. When all those timelines got pruned and the temporal loom was stabilized, a few viewers wondered how the crisis ratcheted back up in the very next episode. Well, because timeline continue to branch at an infinite rate when they’re left unchecked, they found themselves right back in the same spot. That infinite chaos would only grow to be even worse if the Kangs jump onto the scene.

Loki Links Directly To Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is circled on the mental calendars of a lot of MCU fans. During ComicBook.com‘s conversation with Loki producer Kevin Wright, he said that a lot of that conflict spirals directly out of the series on Disney+.

Wright told us, “He’s become that and I remember [Michael] Waldron and I would talk a lot about in season one or just kind of acknowledge in season one, so much of the first two, three phases of Marvel storytelling do track back through Loki and the choices he made, Even Thanos coming to Earth is a ramification of Loki not doing his job in Avengers.“

“So all of that plays out and as we were developing this, we were kind of like, ‘Oh, in a broad sense, it would be really cool if the coming phases also ran through Loki and his choices, but in a different, unexpected way.’ It always, I mean those are kind of like broad discussions, but we always are focusing in on just what we’re doing and try not to get too bogged down by the bigger picture,” he added. “If we tell our story really well, the rest of the MCU will embrace it.”

Loki Introduces Victor Timely

Before we get to the Multiversal War, viewers had to meet Victor Timely. Episode 3’s director Kasra Farahani revealed the historical inspiration for the newest Kang variant. He spoke to Variety about what drew Jonathan Majors to Granville Woods as an inspiration. Paying homage to a brilliant inventor from the past made a ton of sense for the character.

“we took a lot of inspiration from a figure that that I had come across and I talked to Jonathan about named Granville Woods,” Kasra Farahani shared. “He was a Black inventor from the exactly the era Timely would have lived, who invented so many amazing things. He was constantly having his patents challenged by other prominent inventors. Edison tried to claim two of his patents; lost in court both times; ended up offering Woods a job. Woods turned it down.”

“So we wanted to get some of that element in there, that this is a person who’s under duress,” the director would also mention. “I mean, the very nature that he’s making this presentation in the Hofbräu of the Midway, instead of the machine room in the White City, where everybody else is presenting their big inventions, is part of, I think, this dynamic.”

How Will Loki Push The Narrative Forward?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang’s mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

